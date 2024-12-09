Ali Mattera, chief digital officer at ConnectOne Bank, is driving bankwide digital innovation.

“By aligning our technology strategies with the bank’s overarching goals, I address the challenges of legacy infrastructure while shaping the path to implement cutting-edge solutions,” Mattera told Bank Automation News.

In an interview with BAN, Mattera discussed which technologies the $9.6 billion Englewood Cliffs, N.J.-based bank is implementing, priorities for 2025 and how she determines where to add efficiencies at the bank. What follows is an edited version of that conversation.

Bank Automation News: What innovations within the bank have you spearheaded?

Ali Mattera: Two of the digital projects we are bringing to life include the implementation of technologies from Mantl and VentureOn.

We are developing a new digital language across the company, ensuring that everyone is engaged, aligned and moving in the right direction. We are running systems that enable us to achieve these goals, facilitating our journey toward a fully digital and innovative banking environment.

My responsibilities are both tactical and strategic, as I focus on adopting new digital technologies throughout the entire organization. This involves creating a comprehensive approach to integrating new technologies, which has a significant impact on the company.

BAN: What client and employee experiences have you optimized as chief digital officer?

AM: Optimizing ConnectOne Bank’s digital platforms is an important part of my work. We have integrated modern technologies with our legacy systems, enhancing both client-facing and internal operations. By implementing technologies from Mantl and ZSuite, we streamline deposit origination and escrow management. These tools not only elevate the client experience but also improve the employee experience by reducing manual processes and boosting efficiency.

BAN: How do you determine what needs added efficiencies?

AM: To identify areas requiring added efficiencies, I collaborate closely with our business lines, which gather insights from real-world usage and prioritize improvements based on client and employee needs. I also own project management as part of digital is not just identifying the right solution with my partners, but deploying the solutions in a lean, adaptive and methodical way. This approach aligns with our commitment to delivering quick, meaningful change, which is increasingly important in today’s fast-paced world.

BAN: What emerging technologies do you have your eye on that could be applied within ConnectOne?

AM: In the coming years, several emerging technologies are positioned to significantly impact the banking sector, including payments, identity verification, fraud prevention and embedded banking. Real-time payment systems and digital wallets are transforming payments, offering clients faster and more convenient transaction options.

As the world becomes more real-time and cloud-based, advanced fraud prevention technologies are crucial to counter increasingly sophisticated fraudsters. Additionally, embedded banking is quickly evolving, integrating financial services into everyday applications and platforms, making transactions more seamless and enhancing clients’ digital experiences.

BAN: What is your approach to fostering a culture of innovation at ConnectOne?

AM: At ConnectOne Bank, fostering a culture of innovation starts with the strong leadership of Frank Sorrentino, CEO, and Elizabeth Magennis, president, who establish a clear directive that innovation is vital to the bank’s success.

ConnectOne Bank embodies a commitment to creating an environment where modern and innovative thinking is not just encouraged but expected. This culture allows us to take bold steps in tackling legacy infrastructure, which most banks our size aren’t doing. In fact, we have a role carved out for innovation to explore opportunities in the marketplace and shape strategies to deploy within ConnectOne.

