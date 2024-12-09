Bank Automation News is pleased to announce that Sumeet Grover, chief digital officer at Alliant Credit Union, will be featured in a fireside chat at Bank Automation Summit 2025 on Tuesday, March 4, at 9:45 a.m. CT.

The summit takes place March 3-4 at the Hilton Nashville Downtown in Nashville, Tenn., and brings together industry experts to discuss how financial institutions are benefiting from investments made in AI technology, teams and resources.

View the full agenda here.

Throughout 2024, Alliant Credit has invested in the following tech efforts:

Mobile banking technology;

Automated solutions to aid consumer savings; and

Integrating third-party vendors like digital account opening service provider Mantl and data sharing platform Plaid .

Prior to joining the Alliant Credit Union team in 2021, Grover spent nearly 20 years at Citi where he served as head of digital, mobile and product engagement, head of digital and mobile marketing, senior vice president of acquisitions strategy and marketing among other tech roles, according to LinkedIn.

The Chicago-based credit union joined real-time payments network FedNow this year and launched its automated savings feature, which helped save customers $500 million this year, according to the financial institution.

Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit 2025.