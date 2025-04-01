In the ever-evolving landscape of banking, fraud prevention is more crucial than ever.

In fact, 40% of community bankers cite check fraud as one of the most common types of fraud they face.[1]

Integrating fraud prevention tools like Positive Pay within your treasury management solutions can not only protect your financial institution but also create significant revenue-generating opportunities.

Our new eBook explores the power of Positive Pay and how it can boost your bottom line. The eBook also highlights the benefits of incorporating Positive Pay into your commercial banking services and demonstrates how this powerful tool can transform your treasury management solutions into a profitable revenue center.

Four key benefits of Positive Pay:

Fee-Based Income: By offering Positive Pay and other advanced treasury management features, you can charge fees for access to these services – often based on per-transaction-type fees. This provides a reliable stream of fee-based income that not only helps cover the costs of fraud prevention but also turns your treasury management services into a source of profit. Imagine the impact on your revenue when these services become an integral part of your commercial offerings! Deposit Growth: Treasury management solutions that include Positive Pay attract commercial customers who value advanced security. These clients tend to maintain higher balances in their accounts, providing your bank with a low-cost source of funds. These funds can then be leveraged for lending and other revenue-generating activities, fueling your growth and profitability. Stronger Client Relationships: Fraud prevention tools like Positive Pay can strengthen your commercial relationships – increasing their loyalty and reducing the chances of them taking their business elsewhere. This “stickiness” helps retain valuable deposits while positioning your bank as a trusted partner. As a result, you’ll have more opportunities for cross-selling additional products and services to your customers – creating a deeper and more profitable relationship. Cost Savings and Risk Mitigation: By reducing fraud-related losses, Positive Pay directly impacts your bottom line by decreasing unnecessary expenses. The ability to offer this service, which mitigates significant risk, can also justify higher fees. With a stronger risk mitigation strategy in place, you’ll be able to generate more revenue from your existing customer base while keeping their financial interests secure.

Implementing a comprehensive treasury management solution is a defensive and strategic decision that can propel you forward, unlock new avenues for growth, help you effectively manage risk and fraud, and gain a holistic view of your financial operations.

Download our eBook now to unlock the power of Positive Pay, discover strategies to protect your financial institution, and create new avenues for revenue generation. From strengthening relationships to increasing deposits and generating fees, this powerful tool is a game-changer for you and your customers.

[1] Jason Young. The Return of Check Fraud and How Positive Pay Can Prevent It, CSI, accessed February 11, 2025.