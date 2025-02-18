Banks and other financial services organizations possess a valuable asset: vast amounts of consumer financial and personal data. However, transforming this data into actionable insights can be challenging due to operational silos and fragmented data management.

Data integration is vital to keeping your office connected

According to CIO magazine, Chief Digital Officers spend 70% of their time managing data within silos which can hinder the seamless flow of inbound and outbound information between front, middle and back offices.1 Unfortunately, this disconnected approach can lead to inefficiencies, potential compliance issues, and poor customer and employee . For banks to achieve a holistic view of everything from operations to customer interactions, they’ll need a unified data strategy that connects the entire organization across the arc of a transaction.

Harnessing AI to boost

By leveraging technologies, such as AI-powered process automation and generative AI, your banking organization can automate mundane tasks, optimize processes and improve decision-making. According to PwC, “Effective AI models need diverse, accurate and large datasets to assess customer risk, prevent financial crimes and develop hyper-personalized products for customer segments.”2

Technology amplifies operational efficiency and allows your teams to focus on delivering superior customer experiences. Additionally, when data is streamlined and connected, it can give banks a competitive advantage over those that don’t employ that .

Transformation challenges and solutions

Financial services leaders face various challenges. To combat these challenges, your organization must take a comprehensive transformation approach that includes:

· Adopting an enterprise-wide perspective: Viewing the organization as a single entity rather than isolated functions.

· Treating data as a strategic asset: Ensuring data is accessible, accurate, and securely integrated across all offices.

· Investing in technology that eliminates data silos and unifies offices: Choosing solutions that facilitate data sharing and collaboration.

Embracing innovation to unify your data

The banking industry stands at a crossroads, with the potential to harness the power of data and technology to drive innovation and growth. By working with the right partner, you can adopt a unified approach and put your data to work. Explore customizable solutions and services that can help connect your office and integrate your data.

