U.K. regulators are starting to look at the European Union’s Digital Operational Resilience Act, and are monitoring the resiliency and business continuity plans of critical industry enterprises, a trend that is leading to new transactions.

Software company Cockroach Labs Chief Executive Spencer Kimball told Bank Automation News, that the U.K. regs have led it to sign a joint venture agreement with PwC UK to offer solutions to financial institutions to help build operational resiliency.

Specially, the JV aims to ensure that critical industries, including banking, have business continuity plans for different degrees of disaster, including cyberthreats or outages, they must understand regulatory compliance and infrastructure, Kimball said.

Cockroach Labs — based in New York and with venture funding of more than $633 million, according to Crunchbase — helps companies upgrade database solutions to bridge their existing infrastructure and legacy applications to allow businesses to protect and manage their data even if other vendors fail, Kimball said.

However, to connect to critical industry enterprises, Cockroach Labs must have partnerships with global system integrators (GSIs) like PwC UK, he said.

“GSIs have these critical strategic relationships with the C-suite [of large enterprises],” he said.

PwC employs more than 360,000 people worldwide.

Santander, Amazon launch credit card

Santander and Amazon will launch a new Amazon Visa credit card in Germany.

Cardholders can earn rewards redeemable on Amazon.de and pay for their purchases through Santander’s consumer finance platform, Zinia, according to a recent Santander release.

“Zinia … continues to expand its capabilities and clients base while remaining committed to building strong relationships with top-tier merchants like Amazon throughout our markets,” Ana Botin, executive chair of Grupo Santander, said in the release.

Amazon announced a new credit card with London-based Barclays last week.

