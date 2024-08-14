London-based Barclays bank and Amazon have come together to launch a co-branded card in the United Kingdom: Amazon Barclaycard.

“We’ve launched this card for anyone who loves to shop at Amazon and wants to be rewarded for doing so on their everyday spend,” a Barclays spokesperson told Bank Automation News.

Amazon Barclaycard users can earn the following rewards:

1% rewards on Amazon purchases;

0.5% rewards on everyday spending outside of Amazon; and

2% back on Amazon during designated shopping event days, like Prime Day.

Customers can claim their rewards within the Barclaycard app or manage their card via the Barclays app, the spokesperson told BAN.

The Amazon Barclaycard is an expansion of the ongoing relationship between the $1.9 trillion bank and the tech provider, the Barclays spokesperson said. The pair launched the financing solution Instalments by Barclays in December 2021.

