Unlock Opportunities Amid Regulatory Changes: Insights from the Jack Henry™ 2025 Strategy Benchmark Study

In times of uncertainty, regulatory upheaval can create opportunities for banks.

The Jack Henry Strategy Benchmark uncovers these opportunities, offering in-depth insights from strategy experts who analyzed the results of our annual study, which highlights the top strategic priorities for banks and credit unions over the next two years.

Strategic Insights for Better Planning

The Strategy Benchmark delivers critical insights to sharpen your approach and refine your goals for immediate growth and long-term success. We’ve evaluated the latest economic shifts and evolving trends in consumer and commercial behavior directly shaping the future of banking and impacting banks today.

Harnessing Data for Growth

A key area of opportunity lies in data. Leveraging more data fuels growth – empowering faster digital account opening, instant verification, cashflow underwriting, and a deeper understanding of your customers. However, to unlock the full potential of data, you must address data deficits and explore innovative experiments, such as training AI models.

Understanding Financial Fragmentation

With the average U.S. adult engaging with 15 to 20 financial service providers and apps, some banks only capture about 25% of their customers’ total financial data. This means you likely don’t have the full picture of your customers’ financial lives or have enough data to accurately assess their needs or recommend the next-best product or service.

Improving Digital Banking

Whether you’re looking to optimize digital account opening for Gen Z, introduce emerging payment solutions like Pay-by-Bank, scale SMB loan underwriting, or strengthen defenses against fraud and cyber threats, you must harness the power of data to improve your digital banking experience. Now is the time to refine your data strategy and leverage it for smarter, more agile decision-making.

Shifting Digital Banking Approaches

Banks are fine-tuning their existing tools to better align with long-term strategies. By prioritizing relationship building, you can design digital experiences that not only meet customer needs but deliver the right products at the right time.

Next-Gen Core Platforms

Modern core platforms are transforming and reshaping the core market as we know it – helping you compete with real-time data and dynamic, scalable, and customizable features while reducing technical debt.

Navigating Payment Fragmentation

Payment types are rapidly expanding. By enhancing your data strategy, you can unlock future opportunities – like securing first app status with your customers.

Preparing Loan Origination Systems

Ensure your loan origination system is ready for increased volumes, seamless digital experiences, robust data security, and AI integration. Competitive advantages lie in real-time insights, data-driven decision-making, and personalization. In fact, AI can drive scalability, increase efficiency, and improve underwriting. By embracing open banking, you can put data at the core of your lending strategy.

Combating Modern Fraud

Modern scams bypass traditional detection systems, targeting customers through social media, text messages, and fraudulent financial apps. To effectively combat these threats, collaboration and secure data exchange are crucial.

Unlock Actionable Insights

Compete more effectively and differentiate strategically! Download the Jack Henry 2025 Strategy Benchmark to explore actionable insights, strategic recommendations, and powerful next steps for success.