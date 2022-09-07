Driving a new model, Informed.IQ is committed to working with lenders to raise awareness of fraud risks in the retail auto space. Watching for red flags is the most cost-effective way of preventing fraud and reducing expenses related to fraud, reputation, regulatory and financial risks. Below is our guide to recognizing the warning signs of fraud, identifying suspicious buyers and taking action to reduce costs.

Our goal is to provide lenders and dealers with the information that will assist them in identifying red flags that can indicate an attempt to fraudulently purchase or lease vehicles.

What you need to know:

The number of identity theft and fraud complaints reported to agencies like the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the Federal Trade Commission has increased significantly, resulting in a push at all levels of government to more closely regulate auto lenders and dealers.

Increased regulation may lead to:

Increased overhead costs

Higher prices for consumers

Lower sales volume

Lower profits and growth

Why you should care:

Awareness of fraud red flags allows you to take steps to reduce risks, resulting in a number of benefits including:

Improvement in overall customer experience

Reduction in consumer harm and reputational risk

Reduction in credit stipulations

Reduction in funding delays to dealerships

Reduction in past-funding disputes and potential unwinds

We actively seek feedback and insights into trends and concerns related to the risk of fraud. Our partner Financial Institutions report suspicious activity in loan jackets for review.

Fraud Risk: Application Misrepresentation

Red flags:

Income inconsistent with local salary rate

Business revenue inconsistent with personal or self-employed income

Income seems inappropriate for applicant age or employer

Non-existent employer, unfamiliar employer name or no longer employed

Address is a PO box or drop box/mail forwarding address

Checklist

Pay attention to behavior

Does the customer appear nervous?

Are they relaxed and direct in answering?

Pay attention to application details

Compare application information to the credit bureau report. Do the trade lines seem appropriate with the applicant’s stated income and employment level?

Ask for income verification

Call employer phone number

Request proof of income

Request references

Verify income via third party data

Calculate income automatically when a consumer provides bank credentials

Clear income stipulation documents in real-time utilizing Informed’s proprietary applied intelligence.

Together, we can stop fraud.

-Jessica Gonzalez, Director of Auto Lending at Informed.IQ