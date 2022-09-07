Royal Media, a leading global information provider and the publisher of Bank Automation News, has partnered with Trnsact, a top equipment finance technology provider, to present a new event for the equipment finance sector to foster meaningful industry relationships and results.

The $900 billion equipment and commercial trucking finance industry is on the precipice of change. Rising interest rates coupled with continued supply chain constraints have necessitated lenders and vendors to find innovative ways to present finance and insurance offerings to customers and reduce friction through technology investments.

Equipment Finance Connect, which will take place Feb. 27-28, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C., will facilitate exclusive networking for equipment vendors, lenders and insurance providers. The event will be the first in the industry to offer equipment vendors “one-on-one” access to finance providers to help foster F&I best practices.

This independent “matchmaking” conference will put equipment vendors into direct contact with equipment and commercial trucking finance providers in a casual, networking-focused environment. By facilitating lender-vendor meetings, Equipment Finance Connect will offer a highly efficient marketing and prospecting forum for the equipment finance sector.

The event will also include key educational sessions, including a fireside chat with a top lender on the state of the equipment finance market, as well as a panel discussion on overcoming financing and insurance challenges, and increasing profitability in the next year and beyond.

Visit EquipmentFinanceConnect.com to sign up to receive updates on the event, early access to registration and discounted pricing.