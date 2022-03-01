Ferris named new FIS president

Core provider FIS promoted Stephanie Ferris as its new president earlier this month.

Ferris previously served as chief operations officer and chief accounting officer at FIS, where she was responsible for leading global strategy and technology transformation, as well as the global integration of Worldpay, an e-commerce and payment solution. Ferris has expertise in leading payments and technology platform businesses, driving digital transformation, front-line customer engagement and inclusive growth.

Prior to FIS, Ferris held multiple roles at Fifth Third and was CFO of the payments processing division at the bank, which later became Vantiv. She began her career in public accounting at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

JPMorgan blockchain product Liink gets new head after Christine Moy departs

Sushil Raja, CFO and head of strategy at Onyx, JPMorgan’s blockchain unit, will become the new global head of JPMorgan’s blockchain product, Liink, after Christine Moy left the $3.7 trillion bank to pursue an external opportunity, Bloomberg Mercury reported last week, sourcing an internal memo from Umar Farooq, head of Onyx.

JPMorgan launched Onyx in 2020 and the business now has about 200 employees, according to the report.

Digital marketplace bank LendingClub names new CTO

Balaji Thiagarajan has been named chief technology officer (CTO) at digital marketplace bank LendingClub.

Thiagarajan, who will lead all product development efforts at the bank, brings experience with big data, machine learning, mobile and cloud computing to the role, and plans to build on the bank’s existing product capabilities.

He previously served as CTO and SVP of product development at Change Healthcare, a $3 billion publicly traded health care technology company. He has also held senior technology roles at Uber, Oracle, Google, Yahoo and Microsoft.

Scott Sanborn, CEO of LendingClub, said Thiagarajan joins the San Francisco-based bank at a transformational point in its evolution.

“His extensive experience in direct-to-consumer technology organizations that leverage big data, machine learning, mobile technologies and cloud computing to deliver on both incredible business and customer outcomes is second to none,” Sanborn said. “He is perfectly suited to lead the technology organization as we create the digital marketplace bank of the future.”

Barclays names Anna Cross finance director

Barclays announced it will appoint Anna Cross as its new chief financial officer, effective April 23. She will replace Tushar Morzaria, who is retiring after more than eight years in the role. Morzaria will become chairman of the investment bank’s financial institutions group.

“I have worked closely with Anna for six years and am delighted that she is our new group finance director,” Chief Executive Officer C.S. Venkatakrishnan said last week during a call with analysts. “She is intimately familiar with the strategy of the bank and all aspects of our financials, having been controller of the bank as well as CFO of our retail operations.”

Cross will be the bank’s first female group CFO. She will also join the group’s executive committee.

Cross, who has been at Barclays since 2013, became Mozaria’s deputy in July 2020. She previously worked at Lloyds Banking Group Plc and grocer ASDA.

Circle appoints new chief product officer from Meta

Circle, the principal operator of the stablecoin USD Coin (USDC), announced Wednesday Nikhil Chandhok will join the fintech as chief product officer. He comes to Circle from Meta, where he led product development for Augmented Reality (AR) glasses, launching the company’s smart glasses and Spark AR Studio, the largest AR creator network.

Chandhok will lead Circle’s global product and growth organization, with a focus on bringing digital currencies such as USDC to global, mainstream scale, while making this technology accessible to businesses everywhere. Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses to use power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications.

Prior to Meta, Chandhok was the AR platform lead at Google, overseeing Google’s AR efforts. He was the founder and CEO of Bento Labs, a startup that built an AI-enabled Android distribution. He was also an early employee and product lead at YouTube.

Truist appoints new investment banking group heads in technology, ESG

Truist appointed new investment banking group heads for technology, ESG and private institutional capital investment banking in February. The three additions will bolster the firm’s presence on the East Coast, the bank stated.

Stellar Tucker has joined Truist Securities as group head of technology investment banking, and will oversee teams that serve the cloud technology, fintech, software and internet, martech and IT services industries. She will also serve as head of Truist Securities’ Miami office. Tucker most recently served as executive vice president and head of corporate development and strategic initiatives at HCL Technologies.

Julie Bennett Bunuan joined the firm in January as group head of ESG advisory and intra-industries coverage. Prior to joining Truist, she led the ESG and Strategic Solutions Group for the Americas at HSBC. Previously, she held positions at Barclays and Lehman Brothers.

Ileana Chu has been promoted to group head of Private Institutional Capital, responsible for financial sponsors and alternative capital investors, including growth equity, venture capital, credit funds, and infrastructure funds. Chu, who joined Truist Securities in 2014, has served as head of the Structured Products Group since 2018. Prior to joining Truist, she was head of the esoteric and structured solutions syndicate at Deutsche Bank Securities, and worked in ABS syndicate and trading at Bank of America Securities.

Haught steps up at Aptys Solutions

Cloud-based digital payment solution Aptys Solutions named Mike Haugh account manager and sales engineer as of Feb. 3. Aptys works with 4,500 financial institutions to provide mobile P2P, wire, ACH, and in-clearing.

Haugh will collaborate with customers to solve complex payment issues and enhance current infrastructures at banks and credit unions.

Haugh was formerly a senior product analyst and product owner at Fiserv, where he spearheaded ACH application compliance and the product roadmap. He previously held roles at Axiom Bank, Goldleaf Technologies, The Kirchman Corporation and Freedom Savings and Loan.