Ashleigh Ashbrook, vice president of digital service experience at Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, will join the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2025 speaker faculty.

The summit, which takes place March 3-4 at the Hilton Nashville Downtown in Nashville, Tenn., will provide two days of insight from industry experts on ways financial institutions are benefiting from investments in AI technology, teams and resources.

Ashbrook will speak on the panel “What’s new in digital assistants: Implementing AI for better returns and efficiency,” on Tuesday, March 4, at 11:15 a.m. local time.

During the panel, Ashbrook will discuss:

Innovation and improvements in self-service capabilities;

Growing virtual assistant adoption; and

Virtual assistant use cases.

Ashbrook has been with the $7.8 billion MSUFCU for nearly a decade and in her current position since February 2023.

MSUFCU relies on several digital offerings and has been incorporating AI into its chatbot experiences to increase operations and improve customer experience, according to the credit union.

The credit union’s chatbots, Fran and Gene, have reduced the number of mundane tasks for employees and improved customer service resolution time, BAN previously reported.

