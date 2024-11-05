Jude Schramm, chief information officer at Fifth Third Bank, will join the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2025 speaker faculty.

Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2025 takes place March 3-4 at the Hilton Nashville Downtown in Nashville, Tenn.

During the two-day event, industry experts will share their insights on ways financial institutions are benefiting from investments in AI technology, teams and resources.

Schramm will speak on the panel “Inside look: Generating returns on AI investment” on Monday, March 3, at 9:15 am local time.

View the full agenda here.

During the panel, Schramm will discuss:

How banks look at investments in new tech like generative AI;

How return on investment is measured; and

How Fifth Third aims to use gen AI to improve operations and offerings.

Schramm has been at Fifth Third for over six years and has more than a decade of experience with financial technology at General Electronics and Ernest & Young.

Fifth Third has been increasing its investments in technology and has been reducing its operating costs through automation. The bank has also been investing in developing AI-tech in-house to grow its operations through modernization.

Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit 2025.