A panel of cybersecurity and financial crime experts from RBC, Simmons Bank and the Big Four Accounting firm KPMG will explore how automation technology and ID verification can thwart cybersecurity attacks in a special Bank Automation News webinar on Sept. 9, at 11:30 a.m. The panel will share best practices for stopping cybercrime and explore how know-your-customer automation can enable financial institutions to meet and exceed regulatory expectations and guidelines.

Financial institutions faced 3.4 billion attacks based on stolen credentials in 2020, according to the cybersecurity firm Akamaii, which drew on its own global network of over 240,000 edge servers for the data. That’s a 45% year-over-year increase in automated “credential stuffing” attacks, which use stolen user names and passwords to specifically target financial institutions.

This webinar panel includes Royal Bank of Canada’s Rami Thabet. As the vice president of digital product, Thabet oversees all digital efforts at the $1 trillion Toronto-based bank, including security, identity, and the API platform. Most recently, Thabet led the mobile, tablet and wearables organization and the NOMI Artificial Intelligence platform.

True Brown, director of financial crimes and risk mitigation at the $23.3 billion Simmons Bank, also will join the panel. Before joining the Pine Bluff, Ark.-based bank, Brown spent nearly seven years as the director of financial crimes investigations with the San Antonio-based USAA, a Fortune 500 diversified financial services group, where he oversaw complex fraud investigations, addressed emerging security trends, and developed an internal threat detection program. He is retired from the FBI, where he was an assistant special agent in charge.

Rounding out the panel is Matt Miller, from professional services firm KPMG’s U.S. cybersecurity team. Miller brings to the panel 20-plus years of experience in areas such as insider threat and internal fraud, third-party risk, quantitative and qualitative risk assessment, and incident management. In addition to managing programs and advising clients, Miller has published and presented on subjects such as leveraging capability maturity models to improve risk management, addressing vulnerability in technologies and critical business applications, and establishing governance and metrics to enable effective risk management programs.

The Bank Automation News webinar on automation technology for exceptional bank cybersecurity and ID verification takes place on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 11:30 a.m. ET. Register here. Attendees will be able to ask questions via chat.