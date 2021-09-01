Rami Thabet, vice president of digital product for the Royal Bank of Canada, will join a live panel during the upcoming Bank Automation News webinar “automation technology for exceptional bank cybersecurity and ID verification” Sept. 9, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The panel includes experts from the $23.3 billion Simmons Bank and “Big Four” accounting firm KPMG, and will explore the current cybersecurity landscape and best practices in ID verification and fraud prevention.

Thabet oversees digital channels, omnichannel experiences and key capabilities such as identity and security, and the API platform for the $1.3 trillion Toronto-based RBC. He has been at RBC for more than eight years, holding various roles in marketing and channel strategy, technology and operations, payments and cards, and digital banking. Most recently, Thabet led the mobile, tablet and wearables organization, and identity. He also oversaw the NOMI artificial intelligence platform and the creation of RBC’s mobile platform.

Under Thabet’s leadership, the bank developed technology last year that allows the bank to remotely identify and onboard personal banking and SMB customers, reducing account-opening process time by nearly 70%. “We have a singular digital stack that really brings together our digital capabilities across advisors and clients, including the mobile app,” Thabet previously told Bank Automation News.

Prior to his time at RBC, Thabet worked across business, technology and consulting in the financial, technology and public sectors at BMO, CIBC, Manulife, Cancer Care Ontario, the Ontario Government and CGI.

Thabet will be joined True Brown, a former FBI agent who oversees the fraud and AML/BSA program for Simmons Bank, and Matt Miller, KPMG New York principal and industry lead in the U.S. Cyber Security Services Banking practice.

The Bank Automation News webinar on automation technology for exceptional bank cybersecurity and ID verification takes place on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 11:30 a.m. ET. Register here. Attendees will be able to ask questions via chat.