True Brown, director of the financial crimes group at Simmons Bank, will join a panel for the live webinar “Automation technology for exceptional bank cybersecurity and ID verification” presented by Bank Automation News on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The panel — which includes experts from the $1 trillion Royal Bank of Canada and Big Four Accounting firm KPMG — will discuss the cybercrime landscape and best practices to help banks thwart cybersecurity attacks. The panelists will also share how know-your-customer (KYC) automation can help financial institutions to meet and exceed regulatory expectations and guidelines.

“As financial institutions look to expand their customer-facing platform and services through digital channels, it is imperative for the institutions to stay ahead of potential threats by determining a true customer through various authentication processes like device recognition and known customer behavior,” Brown told BAN. “This is a necessary requirement to perform the authentication processes in real time to provide a seamless customer experience and ensure safety for the customer and financial institution.”

Brown identifies threats to the digital platform and oversees the fraud and AML/BSA programs for the $23.3 billion Simmons Bank. Prior to joining the Pine Bluff, Ark.-based bank, Brown served as the director of Financial Crimes Investigations with the Fortune 500 diversified financial services company USAA, addressing fraud across all product channels including recovery of loss funds and trend analysis. He also spent 30 years with the FBI, where he addressed complex criminal and computer intrusion cases.

Brown will be joined by Royal Bank of Canada Vice President Rami Thabet and Matt Miller, KPMG New York principal and industry lead in the U.S. Cyber Security Services Banking practice.

Customer trust begins with the new account application process and continues with each online session in which the customer makes an account inquiry or performs a transaction, Brown told BAN.

“A customer’s trust and confidence in their financial institution is essential for a successful long-term relationship,” he said. “Customers expect their online banking experience to be efficient and secure.”