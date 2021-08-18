Matt Miller, principal and industry lead in the U.S. Cyber Security Services Banking practice at consultancy KPMG New York, will join a live webinar presented by Bank Automation News on “Automation technology for exceptional bank cybersecurity and ID verification” Sept. 9, at 11:30 a.m. ET.

“Cyber fraud and the frequency of losses are increasing,” Miller told BAN. “These attacks are fueled by criminal organizations leveraging automation and establishing robust supply chains. Our response demands an increased use of technology to combat these evolving threats to our financial system.”

Miller’s 20 years of consulting experience includes expertise in insider threats, internal fraud, third-party risk, quantitative and qualitative risk assessment, and incident management.

In addition to managing programs and advising clients, Miller has published and presented on risk issues such as leveraging capability maturity models to improve risk management, addressing vulnerability in technologies and critical business applications, and establishing governance and metrics to enable effective risk management programs.

Joining KPMG‘s Miller will be Royal Bank of Canada’s Rami Thabet and Simmons Bank’s True Brown.

As the vice president of digital product at the $1 trillion Toronto-based RBC, Thabet oversees security, identity and the API platform. Brown, a former FBI assistant special agent, now directs financial crimes and risk mitigation at the $23.3 billion Simmons Bank.

The Bank Automation News webinar on automation technology for exceptional bank cybersecurity and ID verification takes place on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 11:30 a.m. ET. Register here. Attendees will be able to ask questions via chat.

