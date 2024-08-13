British challenger bank Monzo reported an outage today that halted some card payments and outbound bank transfers.

In response to the outage, which the bank attributed to a “technical issue,” Monzo moved to its backup system to get operations back up and running, Monzo said on social media platform X today.

Monzo can process 99.9% of payments on its backup system, a source close to the matter told Bank Automation News. The backup system allows customers to resume payments as usual.

Hi Asa 👋 Sorry about this – we’ve resolved the issue so you’ll be able to use the app as normal now. Because of a technical issue earlier today we moved to our backup systems which let you make bank transfers, card payments and ATM withdrawals as normal. Thank you. — Monzo 🏦 (@monzo) August 13, 2024

More than 2,000 clients reported Monzo outages in two hours today, according to website Downdetector, which publishes the status of outages in real time. The problems reported on Downdetector included:

Mobile banking issues;

Inability to transfer funds; and

Problems with bill pay.

The outage comes on the heels of the historic July 19 outage caused by a system update by cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike which affected industries worldwide, including multiple financial institutions like Bank of America, JPMorgan, TD Bank, Visa and Wells Fargo.

