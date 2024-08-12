Banks are modernizing and digitalizing their platforms and offerings as users demand more online and mobile banking experiences.

According to Bank Automation News’ proprietary Transactions Dashboard, banks have consistently invested in digital banking solutions since the start of the year.

The Transactions Dashboard has tracked 17 digital banking deals in 2024, including:

Avidia Bank selected Q2 and Personetics for digital banking;

Cache Valley Bank tapped Finastra for digital banking;

Greylock Financial Credit Union selected Alkami for digital banking; and

Ohio University Credit Union Financial tapped Tyfone for digital banking.

The dashboard is an interactive tool that allows readers to digest transactions data in a new way. The proprietary Transactions Dashboard lists the technology selected or acquired by financial institutions. The database, with data going back to 2022 is updated weekly.

Top dealmakers

Among top dealmakers on the dashboard are JPMorgan Chase and tech provider Jack Henry.

Since the start of the year, Jack Henry has been selected by:

69 FIs, including $300 million Frost Park Bank, for its digital banking platform Banno; and

New Peoples Bank for core and digital banking solutions.

Thirty-seven of the 69 FIs signed on to Jack Henry’s Banno Business platform during the company’s fiscal third quarter of 2024, which ended March 31, a Jack Henry spokesperson, previously told BAN.

Similarly, JPMorgan bank teamed up with payments technology provider PopID for its biometric payment solution earlier this month and invested an undisclosed amount in French payments network Cartes Bancaires to compete with Visa and Mastercard.

