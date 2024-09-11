Michelle Beyo, chief executive of consultancy firm Finavator, will be featured in the upcoming Bank Automation News webinar “The future of open banking: Payments meet data,” taking place on Tuesday, Sept. 17, at 11 a.m. ET.

The free, 45-minute webinar moderated by BAN Editor Whitney McDonald will see industry leaders discuss the state of open banking adoption, the role data plays in the payments landscape and how to ensure that institutions provide modern, compliant and seamless payment processing. Other featured speakers include:

Katharina Luschnik , vice president of sales for open banking at Mastercard ; and

Michael Ruttledge , chief information officer and head of technology services at Citizens Bank .

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is expected to finalize its Section 1033 regulation on open banking this fall, and financial institutions are looking to global leaders, regulators and experts in the space to ensure they are ready for the standardization.

Finavator founder and CEO Beyo also serves as the president and a board member at the Open Banking Network Canada, was named to the list of the Top 50 Women Leaders of Toronto in 2023, Money 2020 mentor and Rise Up alumni, and has served as board advisor for Tillo and VoPay.