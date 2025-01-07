Bank Automation News will present the webinar “The best practices in cloud migration for financial services” on Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. EST.

In this free, 45-minute discussion moderated by BAN Associate Editor Vaidik Trivedi, industry leaders will discuss:

What FIs are seeking from cloud providers;

Why FIs opt for a multicloud strategy; and

How to determine what applications to migrate to the cloud.

Join the webinar to hear from the following cloud experts:

Balaji Kumar , head of Citi technology infrastructure;

Zac Maufe , managing director of global regulated industries at Google Cloud ; and

Spencer Kimball , chief executive officer at fintech Cockroach Labs .

Many financial institutions, including Citizens Bank, are betting big on cloud operations by moving all their operations to the cloud, while others, including Ally Financial, are opting for a hybrid cloud strategy citing security concerns.

Financial institutions have been moving operations to the cloud for more than a decade, but only 40% of FIs are satisfied with the migration, according to a Nov. 14 report from tech consultancy firm Capgemini.

Financial institutions need to have a cloud-native mentality to fully reap the rewards of their cloud investment and migration strategy, Elias Ghanem, global head of Capgemini Research Institute for Financial Services, previously told BAN.

