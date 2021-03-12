HSBC has deployed an internal chatbot powered by Google Cloud’s artificial intelligence (AI) technology to speed bank employees’ handling of questions about the bank’s internal frameworks and policies. The Operational Risk and Resilience Application, or ORRA, chatbot was born out of the $2.7 trillion bank’s aim to use AI and machine learning to reduce the time employees spend on manually intensive, internal queries. The bot features an internal document search function that leverages conversational AI, via Google’s Dialogflow natural language processing (NLP) platform, to assist bank employees looking for policy-related guidance. “ORRA learns from every conversation and, at the most basic level, […]