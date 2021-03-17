Ben Maxim, assistant vice president of digital strategy and innovation at MSU Federal Credit Union, will share how banks can create personalized digital experiences at the Bank Automation Ignite event, which takes place April 13-14.

Intelligent automation combines artificial intelligence (AI) with robot process automation (RPA). Maxim will present his Ignite Idea in a Ted Talk-style session that delves into the topic of intelligent automation on April 14 at 1:15 p.m. ET.

“In building our digital relationship with our members, we are looking to harness the power of intelligent automation — combining AI and RPA — to create truly personalized experiences,” Maxim told Bank Automation News.

In addition to leading the innovation center at the East Lansing, Mich.-based credit union, Maxim is responsible for assessing emerging business trends and technologies, providing strategic direction for digital channels and facilitating innovation throughout the credit union.

Maxim joined MSUFCU in 2007 as a web developer, and later moved on to serve as e-commerce manager and in other management roles, such as assistant vice president of programming and development, and assistant vice president of software development.

Maxim will be joined at Ignite Ideas by Mary Kate Loftus, senior vice president and director of digital for M&T Bank.

Bank Automation Ignite is designed to inspire automation initiatives and investment in financial services by uncovering new use cases and technologies accelerating automation in banking. The 2021 agenda was built to educate attendees and open them to new ideas on automation technologies, including OCR usage, RPA applications, bot deployment and robotic deposit automation. BA Ignite speakers come from PNC Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, US Bank, Bank of America and Synchrony, among others.

