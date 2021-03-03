Mary Kate Loftus, senior vice president and director of digital for M&T Bank, is set to take the virtual stage at the Bank Automation Ignite conference, which takes place April 13-14. Loftus will present an Ignite Idea in a Ted Talk-style session that delves into the topic of automation within financial services.

View the BA Ignite agenda.

Loftus, who brings more than 20 years’ experience driving digitization in financial services, will speak about what it takes for leaders to guide the transformation to becoming digitally forward.

“Digital transformation requires a mindset shift. It’s a fundamental change in the beliefs and behaviors of an organization,” Loftus told Bank Automation News.

Loftus joined the $142.6 billion M&T Bank in 2018 as head of strategic planning for the consumer and business bank. Prior that, she spent 13 years at HSBC in senior roles across omnichannel, customer relationships and operational risk.

Bank Automation Ignite is designed to inspire automation initiatives and investment in financial services, uncovering new use cases and technologies accelerating automation in banking. The 2021 agenda was built to educate attendees and open them to new ideas on automation technologies, including OCR usage, RPA applications, bot deployment and robotic deposit automation. BA Ignite speakers come from PNC Bank, Royal Bank of Canada, US Bank, Bank of America and Synchrony, among others.