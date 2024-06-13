Technology provider Fiserv is expanding its training offerings to clients through Fiserv University, which launched in May.

“Many institutions are under pressure to do more with less, which requires a highly efficient and well-trained staff,” Dudley White, president of core account processing solutions at Fiserv, told Bank Automation News. Fiserv University offers tech and process training, he said.

Jay Coomes, chief technology officer at Intracoastal Bank, said in a release, “We recognize the importance of leveraging our technology to its full potential and supporting the continued development of our associates’ skill sets.”

Fiserv University offers product certifications following a university 100- to 400-level class structure, White said. Certification costs are based on the asset size of an institution — meaning there is no limit to the number of institution employees who can take courses.

The university offers training on both banking core platforms and integrated products from the Fiserv suite, White said.

Demand for tech training

Fiserv University evolved from the growing demand for Fiserv’s offerings, including its live events, on-demand courses and consulting services, White said.

Before the university launched, more than 3,700 institutions used Fiserv’s training and consulting offerings in 2023, White said. “This number is likely to grow with the expanded set of Fiserv University training options, courses and events to meet the unique needs of our clients.”

Dudley said financial institutions find that tech training can help in the following areas:

Bringing new employees up to speed quickly;

Conducting large-scale training following a merger or acquisition; and

Supporting staff retention through continued investment in skills training.

Fiserv bank clients include Seattle-based WaFd Bank, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based Evermore Bank and Marlborough, Mass.-based Main Street Bank.

