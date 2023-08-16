HSBC Global Head of AI for Commercial Banking Edward J. Achtner will join the Bank Automation News webinar Global Ideas for Better Banking AI on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. ET.

Achtner leads HSBC’s Office of Applied Artificial Intelligence with a focus on the development of responsible AI. Achtner previously served as the bank’s global head of wholesale digital architecture. He led the retail banking digital platform at Bank of America before moving to HSBC.

HSBC has been investing in AI throughout 2023, with its use of Google’s AI-powered anti-money laundering tool and discussion about potential use cases for AI when determining buy-versus-build for new technology.

For the webinar, Achtner joins Prag Sharma, Citi Global Head of AI, to discuss the following :

Harnessing the power of AI;

Identifying the right fit for AI solutions within a financial institution; and

Maintaining compliance amid AI implementation.

Learn more and register for the free Global Ideas for Better Banking AI webinar here.