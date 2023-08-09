Registration is now live for the upcoming Bank Automation News webinar Global Ideas for Better Banking AI, set for Thursday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. ET.

The webinar will focus on how financial institutions are approaching AI, open- and closed-source solutions and regulatory considerations.

This virtual event will feature Citi Global Head of AI Prag Sharma and other industry experts. Based in Dublin, Sharma leads the $1.7 trillion bank’s AI Center of Excellence. Prior to taking on AI in 2021, he served as the senior vice president of Citi Innovation Labs.

Discussion topics for the global banking webinar include:

How financial institutions are harnessing the power of AI;

Identifying which AI solutions from open-source platforms are a good fit for financial institutions; and

Regulatory considerations to maximize AI’s potential while maintaining compliance.

Learn more and register for the Global Ideas for Better Banking AI webinar here.