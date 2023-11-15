Jude Schramm, executive vice president and chief information officer at Fifth Third Bank, will speak on the panel “The AI revolution in banking: A road map for the future” at Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 on Monday, March 18, at 1:15 p.m. CT.

The summit takes place March 18-19 at the Omni Nashville in Nashville, Tenn., and brings together industry experts to discuss advancements in AI and banking automation, including operational challenges and boosting efficiencies.

View the full agenda for Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 here.

Schramm will discuss Fifth Third’s latest tech modernization efforts, how the bank identifies AI uses and how to tackle challenges when navigating new technology.

In the third quarter, Fifth Third increased its technology and communication spend 8% year over year to $115 million as it looked to amp up its technology platforms and boost its fintech acquisition strategy, according to the bank’s Q3 earnings presentation in October.

Schramm, who previously spoke at Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023, joins Steve Hagerman, chief information officer of consumer technology at Wells Fargo, on the panel.

With technologies like machine learning, RPA, and AI rapidly evolving, the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 strives to be the epicenter for discourse and insights to better prepare industry professionals for the future.

