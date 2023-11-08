Steve Hagerman, chief information officer of consumer technology at Wells Fargo, will join the panel discussion “The AI revolution in banking: A road map for the future” at Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 on Monday, March 18, at 1:15 p.m. CT.

Hagerman will discuss how to identify AI uses within financial services, effective strategies for implementing the technology and challenges that surface when navigating AI.

In the third quarter, Wells Fargo’s tech spend increased 22% year over year to $975 million as digital usership ticked up and the bank expanded its tech team.

This year, at Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023, Hagerman spoke about the $1.9 trillion bank’s cloud certification efforts.

The summit takes place March 18-19 at the Omni Nashville in Nashville, Tenn., and brings together U.S.-based industry experts to discuss advancements in AI and banking automation, including operational challenges and boosting efficiencies.

