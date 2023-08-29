Barclays Head of Markets Digital Strategy Jennifer Warren will join the Bank Automation News webinar Global Ideas for Better Banking AI on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. ET.

With more than 20 years of experience in financial markets, Warren specializes in spearheading step-change business growth and innovation strategies. She leads Barclays’ digital transformation with a focus on emerging technologies, including digital assets, distributed ledger technology and AI/ML.

Warren has led the development and execution of business strategies to deliver commercial outcomes, drive product innovation and advance technological capabilities. Prior to joining Barclays in 2019, Warren served as a board member of Symphony, a financial compliance-providing company, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Barclays has been taking a cautious approach toward AI, integrating it into its back-end operations before using the technology for consumer-facing operations.

For the webinar, Warren joins Prag Sharma, Citi global head of AI, and Edward J. Achtner, HSBC global head of AI for commercial banking, to discuss:

Harnessing the power of AI;

Identifying the right fit for AI solutions within a financial institution; and

Maintaining compliance amid AI implementation.

