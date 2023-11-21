BankUnited Chief Technology Officer Michael Lehmbeck will join the panel discussion “The AI revolution in banking: A road map for the future” at Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 on Monday, March 18, at 1:15 p.m. CT.

The summit takes place March 18-19 at the Omni Nashville in Nashville, Tenn., and brings together U.S.-based industry experts to discuss approaches to banking automation and AI.

View the full agenda for Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 here.

This year, the Miami Lakes, Fla.-based, $35.9 billion BankUnited started using Azure Edge, which helps institutions collect richer insights from device data remotely, according to technology tracing firm BuiltWith. The edge computing technology can leverage AI to monitor activity and detect equipment failures, according to the Azure Edge website.

Lehmbeck will join the conversation with Fifth Third Bank Chief Information Officer Jude Schramm and Wells Fargo Chief Information Officer of Consumer Technology Steve Hagerman to discuss how AI is used in financial services, how to identify uses and how to overcome operational challenges with the technology.

The summit will be at the epicenter for discourse and insights to help financial industry professionals better prepare for the future of AI.

Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024.