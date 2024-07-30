Bank of Valletta Project Manager of Portfolio Delivery Agata Wolska will speak at Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024 on the state of AI regulation.

The summit takes place Oct. 7-8 at Hilton Frankfurt in Frankfurt, Germany, bringing together industry experts to discuss AI, regulation, automation and data.

View the full agenda for Bank Automation Summit Europe 2024 here.

The Malta-based Bank of Valletta taps Resistant AI for its anti-money laundering solution, according to a Resistant AI release.

“We are pleased that our bank is leading the way in innovation in Malta, to remain compliant with regulatory mandates,” Ryan Caruana, money laundering reporting officer at Bank of Valletta said in the release.

Wolska will speak Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 9:10 a.m. (GMT+1) on the panel “The state of regulation on AI and beyond.”

During the session, she will discuss:

AI “hallucinations”; and

An outlook on tech regulation.

