Steve Devine, senior vice president and head of payables at Citizens Bank, will join the panel “Strategies for automating real-time payment processes” at the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 on Friday, March 3, at 9:50 a.m. ET at the Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C.

Devine will discuss selecting the right partner for RTP, approaching risk assessment ahead of RTP launch and an update on the FedNow instant payments service under development.

Citizens in Q4 continued to modernize its cloud-based digital platforms, increased total revenue to $2.2 billion, and grew its equipment and software expenses 16% YoY to $170 million.

Devine joins Lauren Kenney, senior vice president of payment services at U.S. Bank, on the panel.

The Summit will take place March 2-3 and brings together U.S.-based industry experts to discuss banking automation and technology topics, including ideation in banking and cloud migration.

