Steve Hagerman, chief technology officer at Wells Fargo, will join the panel discussion “Solving data expandability issues through cloud” at the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 on Thursday, March 2, at 9:15 a.m. ET.

Hagerman will discuss Wells Fargo’s multiyear digital transformation journey, its new AI-powered digital banking platform Vantage — which is hosted on an internal cloud — and strategies and implementation for effective cloud migration.

Hagerman will be joined by Bryce Elliott, executive vice president and chief information officer for wholesale and enterprise payments technology at Truist, and Jude Schramm, chief information officer at Fifth Third Bank.

The Summit will take place March 2-3 at the Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C., and brings together U.S.-based industry experts to discuss banking automation and technology topics, including ideation in banking and automation operations.

