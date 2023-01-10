Lauren Kenney, senior vice president of payment services at U.S. Bank, will join the panel “Strategies for automating real-time payment processes” at the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 on Friday, March 3, at 9:50 a.m. ET.

Kenney will discuss how to select the right partner for RTP, prioritizing risk assessment and provide an update on the FedNow implementation.

U.S. Bank reported continued momentum for its RTP transactions in the third quarter of 2022, Chief Executive Andy Cecere said during the $591 billion bank’s earnings call.

Kenney joins Steve Devine, senior vice president and head of payables at Citizens Bank, and Hank Word, president of the open banking division at Evolve Bank and Trust.

The Summit will take place March 2-3 at the Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, N.C., and brings together U.S.-based industry experts to discuss banking automation and technology topics, including ideation in banking and solving data expandability issues through cloud.

Learn more about the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 here and register here.