This week’s funding rounds added wealth management referral platform SmartAsset to the ranks of fintech unicorns, while a European payments provider, Indonesian BNPL player and South Korean financial app company respond to the demand for regional digitalization. Here are the week’s highlights: SmartAsset Wealth management referral platform SmartAsset this week, announced the closing of its $110 million series D round, valuing the company at more than $1 billion. The financing round was led by existing investor TTV Capital, with participation from Javelin Venture Partners, Contour Venture Partners, and Citi Ventures, among others. SmartAsset’s digital […]