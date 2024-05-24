Synchrony Financial is investing in training its employees on emerging technology, with a focus on AI and automation.

Training options include “technology certifications mapped to critical skills in areas like cybersecurity, software engineering and UX design,” Tim Christensen, senior vice president of product, digital, innovation and AI at Synchrony, told Bank Automation News.

The $117 billion financial institution offers skills tuition and debt-free tuition up to $24,000 annually, and up to $9,000 annually for technology certifications, according to a recent release from Synchrony.

Christensen said Synchrony offers the following training:

Apprenticeship Program: A full-time, 12-month program that allows employees with non-traditional backgrounds to learn and develop skills within technology;

Veterans Leadership Program: A 13-month skills and experience training in cybersecurity and data analytics to a class of veterans;

Business Leadership Program : A two-year rotational program that offers training in tech and operations; and

University Partnerships : Agreements with University of Illinois , University of Connecticut and Syracuse University to help students train in AI, data science and other emerging technologies.

“We are responsibly training and hiring our teams to ensure we have the right skills in place to succeed, especially around the use of AI and automation, along with many other emerging technologies,” Christensen said.

Aligning with innovation

Synchrony’s investment in tech training for its more than 20,000 employees aligns with its innovation strategy, Christensen said.

“Our focus on AI, and especially generative AI, is driving a need to both upskill existing talent and bring in new external talent, not just in technology, but across other functions like product development and governance,” he said.

The FI sees a growing opportunity for AI and automation in finance and is looking to the technology to boost customer experience and overall employee efficiency, he said.