Dominic Cugini, chief information officer of service digitization at KeyBank, has joined the speaker faculty for the Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023.

Cugini will speak on the panel “New approaches and techniques in RPA,” on Friday, March 3, at 9:05 a.m. ET at the Westin in Charlotte, N.C.

The panel will discuss methods of designing automation, and ways to build smarter and safer bots through artificial intelligence (AI) and robotic process automation (RPA) while automating verticals in banking.

Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 brings together U.S.-based industry experts to discuss banking automation and technology topics — from embedded finance to customer service.

Cugini joins the 2023 speaker faculty after having been a panelist at Bank Automation Summit Spring 2022 and Fall 2022 events last year, where he spoke on KeyBank’s RPA capabilities and eliminating digital platform redundancies.

