The Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 agenda is live, with panels and presentations focusing on cloud modernization, strategies for addressing legacy core systems and ideation in banking. The event will also include networking opportunities and roundtable discussions on key technology trends in the U.S. financial services market.

Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 will take place March 2-3 in Charlotte, N.C., at the Westin Charlotte, with a welcome reception scheduled for the evening of March 2. Registration is now open.

The premier industry event, presented by Bank Automation News and its parent company, Royal Media, is dedicated to providing insight, strategies and best practices for automating bank functions from industry professionals. The U.S. event offers industry leaders the opportunity to share their experience and knowledge in banking automation.

Attendees can expect panel discussions on automation and innovation specific to building a sustainable framework within U.S.-centric organizations. Event topics will include:

Solving data expandability issues through the cloud;

Advancements in business intelligence for banking; and

Strategies for automating real-time payment processes.

Learn more and register for Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023.