Ami Iceman Haueter, chief research and digital experience officer at Michigan State University Federal Credit Union, will speak at Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 about how FIs can create processes for AI technology adoption.

Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 takes place March 18-19 at the Omni Nashville in Nashville, Tenn., and brings together industry experts to discuss innovation in AI, automation, payments, machine learning and more.

Iceman Haueter will speak Monday, March 18, at 4 p.m. CT on the panel “Creating a culture of AI adoption.”

She joins Scott Kinross, senior vice president and software engineering director at PNC Financial Services; Corey LeBlanc, co-founder, chief operating officer and chief technology officer at Locality Bank; and Terrence Thomas, executive vice president and chief information officer at First Bank. During the session, panelists will discuss:

AI to boost developer productivity;

Hiring and training AI talent; and

Effectively combining human and technology resources.

MSUFCU has been incorporating AI in its chatbot experiences to increase operational and improve customer experience.

In October 2023, MSUFCU announced that its consumer-facing chatbot was able to provide responses to customer queries at a pace equal to that of more than 50 employees.

The $7.6 billion, East Lansing, Mich.-based credit union has two chatbots — one for internal operations, Gene, and one for external operations, Fran, according to the organization’s website.

Fran can tackle 73% of customer inquiries with an accuracy rate of 98%, Iceman-Haueter previously told Bank Automation News.

The credit union is also exploring additional uses of AI for coding and software development to bring added efficiencies to its developer team, Innovation Partnership Manager Filip Danielewicz previously told BAN.

