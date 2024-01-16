Technology leaders from PNC Financial Services will speak at Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 to discuss automation and creating a culture for AI.

The speakers are Scott Kinross, senior vice president and software engineering director, and Anuj Shah, head of intelligent automation.

Kinross will speak Monday, March 18, at 4 p.m. CT on the panel “Creating a culture of AI adoption”; and

Shah will speak Tuesday, March 18, at 9:10 a.m. CT on the panel “Automation and the pursuit of efficiency: A frank discussion on costs and benefits.”

View the full agenda for Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 here.

PNC started to explore generative AI last year, looking to partners like cash management platform Trovata to enhance payments capabilities, and prioritizing expense discipline.

Read more on PNC’s Q4 earnings

The summit takes place March 18-19 at the Omni Nashville in Nashville, Tenn., and brings together industry experts to discuss innovation in AI and banking automation.

Discussing technologies like RPA, machine learning and AI rapidly evolving, Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 strives to be the epicenter for discourse and insights to better prepare industry professionals.

Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024.