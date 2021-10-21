The CEO of PNC said on Friday’s earnings call that he was proud of the bank’s ability to convert 2.6 million BBVA USA customers, citing technology as a key factor. But some BBVA customers tell a different story — one about a poorly executed, manual conversion.

The $553.5 billion Pittsburgh-based PNC, which completed its $11.6 billion acquisition of BBVA in June, completed its conversion of Houston-based BBVA during Columbus Day weekend. Chief Executive Officer Bill Demchak told analysts the merger went well.

“The dedication of our employees and our sustained investments in technology allowed us to convert roughly 9,000 employees, 2.6 million customers, and nearly 600 branches across seven states,” Demchak said. “BBVA USA is now integrated into PNC and its customers can bank with us from coast to coast.”

However, that hasn’t been Dale Granda’s experience. The CEO of a Houston lead generation business contacted Bank Automation News after Monday’s story on PNC’s earnings, which reported that PNC eliminated 600 BBVA apps.

Granda said he was told the conversion would be “seamless” but from his perspective, there appears to have been no integration or automation supporting the conversion of BBVA accounts into PNC accounts, and he cannot access his account.

“The onus shifted from the bank making the transition to the individual now has to make the transition,” Granda said. “Anything that was electronically transferred, anything that we paid monthly setups for draft payments, all that has to be reinitiated as if we’re starting over with an altogether new bank.”

‘THE PROVERBIAL CRAP HIT THE FAN’

While the conversion took place nearly two weeks ago, last Tuesday is “when the proverbial crap hit the fan,” Granda said. Specifically, he hasn’t been able to access his account or resolve a problem with usernames and passwords that can’t be reset, he told BAN.

He said he was promised last Wednesday it would all be fixed over the weekend, but it was not. He scheduled an appointment this week with the branch manager, who called PNC customer service. Customer service told Granda someone else was using the phone number PNC had on file for him – although they did not ask for other identity verification such as his social, according to Granda.

PNC then said it would have to mail out a new pin, which would take seven to 10 days, at which time the bank would restart his account, he said.

“I think it’s personally just to buy more time,” he said. “But to tell me that somebody else is using our business phone number? Ludicrous.”

Marcey Zwiebel, director of corporate public relations at PNC, acknowledged that some transitioning business customers with multiple accounts were experiencing issues with seeing all their accounts online in one view.

She told BAN the bank is working to directly with those affected to resolve issues, “including devoting significant resources toward ensuring they have the ability to review and manage their accounts the way that they want to.”

PNC did not respond to specific questions about whether there was a pre-merger plan regarding how the bank would integrate BBVA customers.

However, Zwiebel did tell BAN that the bank’s “platforms are performing well with no systemic issues.

“We apologize for any inconvenience that these customers may be experiencing, and we truly appreciate their patience as we work to address their concerns,” she added.

Granda isn’t the only one complaining. Users took to Twitter to share their frustrations and local news organizations in Dallas and Phoenix have also picked up the story.