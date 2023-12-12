Tom Durkin, global product head of CashPro in Global Transaction Services at Bank of America, will present on “What’s new in digital assistants: Implementing AI for enhanced user experience” at Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 on Tuesday, March 19, at 1:45 p.m. CT.

Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 takes place March 18-19 at the Omni Nashville in Nashville, Tenn., and brings together U.S.-based industry experts to discuss advancements in AI and banking automation, including operational challenges and boosting efficiencies.

Durkin will discuss innovation and updates to chatbot technology, including adoption of virtual assistants and chatbot uses, both internally and externally, at financial institutions.

In the second half of 2023, Durkin was focused on innovation on Bank of America’s banking platform CashPro, which is used by more than 40,000 corporate and commercial clients. Most recently, the $3.2 trillion bank launched enhancements to its mobile app and AI-driven capabilities to its CashPro Chat digital assistant

Durkin was named among Bank Automation News’ Executives to Watch in 2024 for his efforts on CashPro.

