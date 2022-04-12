Automation advancement never sleeps.

That’s the essence of the current state of banking automation, and why we are presenting the Bank Automation Summit this fall.

The Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022 will take place Sept. 19-20 at the Hyatt Olive 8 in Seattle.

One bank CIO who spoke at the Bank Automation News March conference in Charlotte told us yesterday that he has a need to “get tied into the automation / digitization ecosystem more.” That means engaging with the automation community to discover best practices.

We could wait until next March to renew our forum for the ecosystem — or we could reengage faster.

We chose faster, to keep pace with the continuous technology changes in banking automation.

The Bank Automation Summit is designed to help financial institutions sharpen their automation and digital advancement strategies while offering plentiful opportunities for networking and collaboration. Our goal is to provide attendees with a roadmap on how to accelerate product development and strategic vision to keep pace with the latest best practices and techniques.

The fall 2022 agenda includes sessions dedicated to topics such as:

Facilitating citizen developers in banking;

Automation to detect and stop fraudulent transactions;

Exploring new frontiers in open banking;

Robotic process automation governance; and

A variety of automation case studies.

View the full fall Summit agenda.

At our fall event, we also will add roundtable discussions on key automation and innovation trends and budgeting strategies to foster greater networking and collaboration.

Help shape our agenda for the Bank Automation Summit by applying to join the speaker roster here. Potential speakers will be contacted and confirmed directly by the editorial team, and only qualified submissions will receive a response.

Learn more about Bank Automation Summit Fall 2022.