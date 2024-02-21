Allison Baller, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston vice president and head of industry readiness for FedNow, will speak at Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024.

Baller will join the panel “Strategies for automating real-time payment processes” on Tuesday, March 19, at 3 p.m. CT.

She will discuss innovation in real-time payments and how to select the right payments rail and will provide an update on FedNow adoption.

View the full agenda for Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 here.

Financial institutions continue to lean into real-time payments and adoption of the Federal Reserve’s FedNow payments network and The Clearing House’s Real Time Payments platform.

As of early February, 474 financial institutions, including Citigroup and JPMorgan, had signed on with FedNow, according to the Federal Reserve’s website.

The Clearing House’s RTP adoption was at 509 institutions earlier this month, a spokesperson from The Clearing House previously told Bank Automation News.

During the summit session, attendees will also hear from Maria Mason, enterprise product manager at Citizens Bank, and Percival Cerezo, vice president of remote services at Star One Credit Union.

The summit takes place March 18-19 at the Omni Nashville in Nashville, Tenn., and brings together industry experts to discuss innovation in AI, RPA, automation, machine learning and more.

Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024.