Maria Mason, enterprise product manager at Citizens Bank, will speak at Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 about strategies for automating real-time payments.

Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 takes place March 18-19 at the Omni Nashville in Nashville, Tenn., and brings together industry experts to discuss innovation in real-time payments, AI, RPA and more.

Mason will speak Tuesday, March 19, at 3 p.m. CT on the panel, “Strategies for automating real-time payment processes.”

She joins Minal Gupta, senior vice president of operations at $10.7 billion Star One Credit Union, to discuss how financial institutions can innovate in RTP and select the right technology provider.

The $222 billion Citizens Bank continues to innovate within its payment business — including with Citizens Pay, the payments arm of Citizens Bank; it expects to add features such as contactless payments, digital wallets and buy now, pay later capabilities, Christine Roberts, president of Citizens Pay and executive vice president of the bank, previously told BAN.

The bank is also looking toward AI to enhance customer experience and drive efficiency, the bank said in its fourth-quarter earnings call last month.

In Q4, Citizens reported total revenue of $2 billion, down 10% year over year, and 17,570 full-time employees, down 7% YoY, according to its earnings reports.

