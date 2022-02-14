Dominic Cugini, domain chief information officer of service digitization at KeyBank, will present on “Designing smarter automation through robotic process automation (RPA)” on Wednesday, March 2 at 10:15 a.m. ET at the Bank Automation Summit 2022, to be held March 1-2 at JW Marriott in Charlotte, N.C.

Cugini will share $186.3 billion KeyBank’s RPA journey — including its approach to designing smarter automation and building better bots to automate retail, as well as the bank’s exploration of deploying artificial intelligence with bots.

“Begin with redesigning the process,” Cugini told Bank Automation News. “Never automate a suboptimal process.”

As domain CIO of service digitization, Cugini leads a team focused on transforming, modernizing and digitizing the Cleveland-based bank’s processes.

Cugini joined Key in 2006 and has held several leadership positions in technology and operations, most recently as senior director and senior vice president of consumer lending servicing and default transformation.

Prior to KeyBank, Cugini held various leadership positions at the former National City Bank and Metro Media Technologies. He is an active volunteer with Business Volunteer Unlimited, Cleveland United Way and the Summit County Board of Health.

Bank Automation Summit, taking place March 1-2 in Charlotte, is the first and only event to focus solely on automation in banking. The event will feature the brightest minds from across financial services on intelligent automation strategies and deployment. Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit 2022.