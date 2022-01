Citigroup added 5,500 technology workers and increased its tech spend 10% to about $10 billion in 2021. The $2.9 trillion bank reported $3.3 billion in net income for the fourth quarter of 2021, down from $4.3 billion in Q4 2020. Tech and communications spending reached $2.1 billion in Q4, a 3% year-over-year increase and 4% […]