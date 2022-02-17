Kristy Younger, head of commercial banking intelligent automation at Wells Fargo, will join a panel on “Modernizing Commercial Lending through Automation” Tuesday, at 3:45 p.m. ET at the Bank Automation Summit 2022, to be held March 1-2 at JW Marriott in Charlotte, N.C.

The panel will cover use cases for new loan origination processes, developments in credit underwriting automation, and advances in digitalization of compliance and risk.

Younger and her team co-lead intelligent automation at the $1.95 trillion bank, where they partner with all commercial banking lines of business in the identification, solution design, delivery, and production assurance of intelligent automations.

Younger’s more than 20 years of experience at Fortune 30 organizations include deep intelligent automation at scale, customer excellence, digital transformation, and innovation leveraging emerging technology and data-driven insights.

