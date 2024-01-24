Technology leaders from KeyBank will join Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 to discuss balancing automation and efficiencies and robotic process automation.

KeyBank Chief Transformation Officer Dominic Cugini and domain manager of service digitization Mike Reynolds will join the speaker faculty at the summit.

Cugini will speak Tuesday, March 19, at 9:10 a.m. CT on the panel “Automation and the pursuit of efficiency: A frank discussion on costs and benefits.”

Reynolds will speak Monday, March 18, at 3:15 p.m. CT on the panel “RPA: New approaches and techniques.”

View the full agenda for Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 here.

KeyBank is investing in AI and looking to third-party vendors for coding and compliance, Robbi Armstrong, vice president and group product manager of conversational AI at KeyBank, previously told Bank Automation News.

The $190 billion bank is looking to AI for the following use cases:

Customer experience;

Productivity; and

Compliance.

As the bank invests in AI, it is also exploring generative AI while keeping compliance in mind, Cugini previously said during a generative AI webinar in October. The focus is, “how to bring [generative AI] into Key and do it in a responsible manner,” he said.

In the fourth quarter, the bank’s noninterest expense increased 19% year over year to $1.4 billion, and equipment expenses accounted for $24 million, according to the bank’s Q4 earnings release.

The summit takes place March 18-19 at the Omni Nashville in Nashville, Tenn., and brings together industry experts to discuss innovation in AI, RPA, automation, machine learning and more.

Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024.