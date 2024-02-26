Terrence Thomas, executive vice president and chief information officer at First Bank, will speak at Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 on Monday, March 18, at 4 p.m. CT.

Thomas will join the panel on “Creating a culture of AI adoption” with Scott Kinross, senior vice president and software engineering director at PNC Financial Services, and Ami Iceman Haueter, chief research and digital experience officer at Michigan State University Federal Credit Union.

Thomas will discuss how AI can boost productivity at a financial institution and how to hire and train AI talent.

View the full agenda for Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 here.

Named a Bank Automation News executive to watch for 2024, Thomas focuses on automation, AI, cybersecurity and digitalization.

“We are just starting our road to automation,” he said at Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2023 in Charlotte, N.C.

This year, summit attendees will hear how the bank’s automation efforts are going.

Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024 takes place March 18-19 at the Omni Nashville in Nashville, Tenn., and brings together industry experts to discuss innovation in AI, automation, payments, machine learning and more.

Learn more and register here for Bank Automation Summit U.S. 2024.